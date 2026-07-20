Darbar apologizes to wife Khan over Tandon remark on 'Alliance'
Zaid Darbar publicly apologized to his wife, Gauahar Khan, after he didn't react to a cheeky remark from her ex-boyfriend Kushal Tandon on the reality show Alliance.
Tandon joked, "Tujhe meri cheezein pasand aati hai" (You like my things), and while Darbar just laughed it off, his silence sparked online criticism toward Khan.
Darbar admits fault in apology video
Darbar later admitted, "What Kushal said was wrong. And I took it lightly. It's my fault. I'm sorry. Really sorry," in a video shared by Banijay Asia.
Khan advised him not to get involved in "dirty play."
For context: Khan and Tandon briefly dated after meeting on Bigg Boss 7 in 2013 but split in 2014; she married Darbar in 2020 and they now have two sons.
Despite the drama, Khan had earlier praised Darbar for being "secure" and having "zero insecurities."