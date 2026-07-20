Darbar apologizes to wife Khan over Tandon remark on 'Alliance'

Darbar later admitted, "What Kushal said was wrong. And I took it lightly. It's my fault. I'm sorry. Really sorry," in a video shared by Banijay Asia.

Khan advised him not to get involved in "dirty play."

For context: Khan and Tandon briefly dated after meeting on Bigg Boss 7 in 2013 but split in 2014; she married Darbar in 2020 and they now have two sons.

Despite the drama, Khan had earlier praised Darbar for being "secure" and having "zero insecurities."