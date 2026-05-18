Darbar to make acting debut in 'Fangirl' on BULLET app Entertainment May 18, 2026

Zaid Darbar, known for his dance moves and social media presence, is stepping into acting with the psychological thriller Fangirl, on the BULLET app.

The series dives into obsession and the blurred lines between online personas and reality, with Zaid playing Karan, an influencer with a carefully curated online persona as a fan crosses dangerous boundaries.