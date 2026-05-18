Darbar to make acting debut in 'Fangirl' on BULLET app
Entertainment
Zaid Darbar, known for his dance moves and social media presence, is stepping into acting with the psychological thriller Fangirl, on the BULLET app.
The series dives into obsession and the blurred lines between online personas and reality, with Zaid playing Karan, an influencer with a carefully curated online persona as a fan crosses dangerous boundaries.
Darbar readies role, cast and family
Zaid has been gearing up for this role, which feels close to home given his real-life influencer status.
He's joined by Nyra Banerjee, Abhyuday Pandeey, and Arya Gautam in key roles.
For those curious, Zaid is the son of composer Ismail Darbar, brother to choreographer Awez Darbar, and married to actor Gauahar Khan.