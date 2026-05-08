'Daredevil: Born Again' finale on Disney+ reunites Luke Cage family
Entertainment
The season two finale of Daredevil: Born Again (now streaming on Disney+) brings Mike Colter's Luke Cage back for the first time since 2019.
In a heartfelt final scene, he reunites with Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) and their daughter Danielle, giving fans a long-awaited family moment.
Ritter helped convince Colter to return
Krysten Ritter called Colter's return "emotional" and shared that she helped convince him to join, saying, We have to do it.
Showrunner Dario Scardapane teased that Luke and Jessica's comic history is "story gold," hinting their family will be at the heart of season three.