'Daredevil: Born Again' season 2 streams March 29, Cox returns

JioCinema's 'JioHotstar Episodes' Wednesdays 6:30am. IST

You can catch the first episode on JioHotstar now; the season consists of eight episodes, with new episodes dropping every Wednesday at 6:30am IST in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

The cast brings back favorites like Deborah Ann Woll (Karen Page), Elden Henson (Foggy Nelson), and Vincent D'Onofrio (Wilson Fisk).

Created by Drew Goddard with Marvel Television, the show explores tough choices and what it really means to be a hero in the Marvel universe.