Vishal Jethwa's 'Clean Up Company': Cast, plot, trailer, premiere date

The eight-part series is a collaboration between Jio Studios and GSEAMS. It is written and directed by Rohan Ghose, with Konarak Mukherjee as the co-writer.

The show also stars Jisshu Sengupta, Saswata Chatterjee, and Ravi Kishan in pivotal roles.

Clean Up Company will premiere on Prime Video and the MX Player Android app (now rebranded as MX Player by Prime Video) on August 21.