Vishal Jethwa's 'Clean Up Company': Cast, plot, trailer, premiere date
What's the story
The Hindi-language trailer for MX Player's upcoming comedy-drama series, Clean Up Company, has been released. The show follows three friends, Raju (Vishal Jethwa), Swapan (Amey Wagh), and Goldie (Atijesh Gupta), who stumble upon a unique business opportunity while cleaning up a murder scene. As they get deeper into this unusual line of work, they find themselves in the crosshairs of powerful gangsters in the lawless border town of Saribgunj.
Production details
More about the series and cast ensemble
The eight-part series is a collaboration between Jio Studios and GSEAMS. It is written and directed by Rohan Ghose, with Konarak Mukherjee as the co-writer.
The show also stars Jisshu Sengupta, Saswata Chatterjee, and Ravi Kishan in pivotal roles.
Clean Up Company will premiere on Prime Video and the MX Player Android app (now rebranded as MX Player by Prime Video) on August 21.
Series appeal
Statements from the creators and producers
Amogh Dusad, Director and Head of AVOD Content at Prime Video India, said Clean Up Company offers a unique twist on a seemingly straightforward premise.
"What makes the series particularly engaging is the way it balances the tension of a crime thriller with friendship and dark humor, brought to life by a terrific ensemble."
The producers, Nishandar and Singgh Baran, emphasized, "The story is a journey of three boys who fight for their survival and ambition."