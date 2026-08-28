'Dark Matter' season 2 finds Dessen protecting family across multiverse
Entertainment
Season two of Dark Matter is here, bringing more sci-fi twists as Jason Dessen (Joel Edgerton) dives deeper into the multiverse to protect his family.
This time, the story goes beyond the original book, with new conflicts and character moments that keep things fresh.
'Dark Matter' runs 10 episodes weekly
Jason, his wife Daniela (Jennifer Connelly), and their son Charlie (Oakes Fegley) enter "the Box" hoping for a better life but end up in unexpected danger.
Meanwhile, Amanda (Alice Braga) and Ryan (Jimmi Simpson) are trying to get home, while Leighton (Dayo Okeniyi) is busy building his own perfect world.
There are 10 episodes total, one drops every week until October 30, and you can stream both seasons on Apple TV.