Darshan Thoogudeepa's case update: Accused ready to make 'truthful disclosure'
What's the story
In a new twist in the Renukaswamy murder case, one of the accused has approached the court to seek approver status. The accused, Pradosh S, has reportedly offered to make a "full and truthful disclosure" about the murder of 33-year-old Renukaswamy. This development could potentially strengthen the prosecution's case against Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa and others involved in this high-profile case.
Legal proceedings
Pradosh offers to disclose details about alleged murder
Accused No. 14, Pradosh, has filed an 11-page application before the 59th City Civil and Sessions Court (CCH-59) seeking approver status under Section 307 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).
In his petition, he has offered to disclose details about the alleged murder, disposal of evidence, and the alleged roles of all co-accused.
Special Public Prosecutor Prasanna P Kumar submitted a memo to the court giving consent for granting him approver status.
Safety concerns
Fears of intimidation if kept with other co-accused
In his application, Pradosh has also requested that he be shifted to a separate cell in Parappana Agrahara Central Prison.
He has cited fears of intimidation or pressure if he is kept with other co-accused, including actor Thoogudeepa.
During the latest hearing, legal representatives of co-accused Ravi Shankar (A8) and Vinay (A10) reportedly informed the court that their clients are also willing to file fresh pleas seeking approver status.
Defense stance
Thoogudeepa's advocate opposes application, court reserves order
Thoogudeepa's senior advocate Harshmath Pasha has opposed Pradosh's application, arguing that the defense was not provided copies of the applications.
He submitted that pardon cannot be granted without following due procedure and recording of statements.
The court has reserved its order on Pradosh's petition after hearing arguments from all sides.
The order is likely to be pronounced on August 10.
Case details
Everything to know about the case
To recall, Renukaswamy was an alleged fan of Thoogudeepa, and he insulted the actor's friend, fellow actor Pavithra Gowda.
He was reportedly murdered in June 2024. According to multiple reports, he was tortured for three days before his death.
His body was later recovered from a drain. Several people were arrested in connection with the case, including Thoogudeepa, who is currently out on bail.