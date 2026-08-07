Darshan Thoogudeepa's case update: Accused ready to make 'truthful disclosure'

Accused No. 14, Pradosh, has filed an 11-page application before the 59th City Civil and Sessions Court (CCH-59) seeking approver status under Section 307 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

In his petition, he has offered to disclose details about the alleged murder, disposal of evidence, and the alleged roles of all co-accused.

Special Public Prosecutor Prasanna P Kumar submitted a memo to the court giving consent for granting him approver status.