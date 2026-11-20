'Cyber': Darsheel Safary to lead cybercrime thriller
What's the story
Darsheel Safary, who shot to fame as a child actor in Aamir Khan's Taare Zameen Par, will be in the upcoming Hindi cybercrime thriller Cyber. He will be sharing screen space with Zain Khan Durrani, known for films like Shikara and Mukhbir. Alok Naik is directing the film.
Film synopsis
This is what the film is about
Cyber tells the story of two unemployed computer engineering graduates whose lives change when they get a chance to work with a cyber agency.
The narrative beautifully intertwines crime investigation with the personal struggles of young people trying to establish themselves in their careers.
As they delve deeper into cyber investigations, the protagonists face situations that test their skills and understanding.
Themes explored
Narrative will also focus on job pressures faced by graduates
The film delves into the pressures faced by young graduates who struggle to find work despite their qualifications.
The story highlights the challenges and dilemmas these individuals face as they navigate through a competitive job market.
Cyber is expected to shed light on these important issues while keeping audiences engaged with its thrilling narrative.
Production details
Meet the rest of the cast and crew
Apart from Safary and Durrani, Cyber also stars Ajit Koshy, Kabir Duhan Singh, Prasad Oak, Alisha Khan, Ayushi Tyagi, Soumya Srivastav, Rahul Singh, and Vitthal Kale.
The film's music is composed by Gopi Sundar CS, who has worked extensively in Malayalam cinema. His popular works include Dulquer Salmaan's Comrade in America and Mammootty's The Great Father, among others.