Das and Ben's 'Con City' posts 75L opening, 3.73cr total

'Con City' 11.52% occupancy, mixed response

Directed by Harish Durairaj, Con City also features Yogi Babu, Vadivukkarasi, and child actor Akhilan.

Monday's theater occupancy averaged 11.52%, picking up slightly for night shows.

Fans have enjoyed the movie's scam-driven humor but some felt the characters and pacing could have been stronger, so it's getting a mix of laughs and constructive feedback online.