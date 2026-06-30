Das and Ben's 'Con City' posts 75L opening, 3.73cr total
Entertainment
Con City, a Tamil crime comedy with Arjun Das and Anna Ben, has made a solid start since its June 26 release.
The film pulled in ₹75 lakh on day one and kept the momentum going through the weekend, reaching a total of about ₹3.73 crore by Monday.
'Con City' 11.52% occupancy, mixed response
Directed by Harish Durairaj, Con City also features Yogi Babu, Vadivukkarasi, and child actor Akhilan.
Monday's theater occupancy averaged 11.52%, picking up slightly for night shows.
Fans have enjoyed the movie's scam-driven humor but some felt the characters and pacing could have been stronger, so it's getting a mix of laughs and constructive feedback online.