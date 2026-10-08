Das, 'Kaithi' actor, rejects negative roles to avoid typecasting
Entertainment
Arjun Das, who played Anbu in Kaithi, is turning down more negative roles, even though his deep voice led people to assume he should only do baddie roles.
He's choosing not to get boxed in, saying he wants to avoid being typecast and keep things fresh.
Das explores roles, dubs in Hindi
Das is all about exploring new sides of himself on screen. After showing his softer side in Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa, he landed romantic roles like the one in Netflix's #Love.
He's also serious about how his voice comes across, preferring to dub scenes when it sounds best and even taking on Hindi dubbing himself.
For Arjun, it's all about growing as an actor and reaching new audiences.