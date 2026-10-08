Das, 'Kaithi' actor, rejects negative roles to avoid typecasting

Das is all about exploring new sides of himself on screen. After showing his softer side in Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa, he landed romantic roles like the one in Netflix's #Love.

He's also serious about how his voice comes across, preferring to dub scenes when it sounds best and even taking on Hindi dubbing himself.

For Arjun, it's all about growing as an actor and reaching new audiences.