Das says 'Don 3' talks with Akhtar are paused now
Entertainment
Arjun Das, known for Kaithi and Master, revealed he was in discussions with Farhan Akhtar for Don 3, but the project is currently on pause.
He shared that while it "was supposed to happen," things didn't work out this time, though he's still hopeful about teaming up with Akhtar in the future.
Das avoids negative typecasting
Das also talked about avoiding being boxed into negative roles, saying it's easy to get typecast once audiences see you a certain way.
He values directors who trust him with different characters.
With a new Hindi film already in post-production and more varied projects ahead, Das seems set on exploring fresh directions in his career.