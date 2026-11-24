Vir Das is teaming up with Sumukhi Suresh to co-write a new movie, which is still in the writing phase.

This project is part of his bigger plan to make five small-budget, creative films under his banner Niche Films, including one that's a found-footage horror flick.

Das said, "Happy Patel was for some people, and wasn't for others. I stand by that film. We went for it with no qualms and it opened a gamut of possibilities," and noted that "Then writers started sending us offbeat ideas."