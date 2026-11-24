Das to co-write with Suresh under Niche Films's 5-film plan
Vir Das is teaming up with Sumukhi Suresh to co-write a new movie, which is still in the writing phase.
This project is part of his bigger plan to make five small-budget, creative films under his banner Niche Films, including one that's a found-footage horror flick.
Das said, "Happy Patel was for some people, and wasn't for others. I stand by that film. We went for it with no qualms and it opened a gamut of possibilities," and noted that "Then writers started sending us offbeat ideas."
Das doubles down on offbeat storytelling
After making his directorial debut with Happy Patel: Khatarnaak Jasoos earlier this year, Das noticed that even though the film didn't work wonders at the box office, it inspired other artists interested in offbeat storytelling.
Now, he's doubling down on unique concepts aimed at audiences who want something different from mainstream cinema, so if you're into fresh takes and quirky stories, keep an eye out for what comes next.