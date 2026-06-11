Das unveils cast for 'Baara Number' as 2nd directorial effort
Entertainment
Vir Das just revealed the cast for his new psychological horror film, Baara Number.
The movie features a mix of familiar faces like Sheeba Chaddha, Arunoday Singh, Ahsaas Channa, Atul Kulkarni, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Suhail Nayyar, and Puja Sarup.
It's Das's second time directing after Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos earlier this year.
Found-footage 'Baara Number' highlights emotional depth
Baara Number uses a found-footage style (think Blair Witch Project or Paranormal Activity), which makes everything feel more real and intense.
Das says the talented cast brings genuine emotion and depth to the story.
Produced by Zazu Productions with Kavi Shastri as creative producer, the film explores both external conflict and inner feelings.