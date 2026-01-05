'Dashavatar' becomes 1st Marathi film to enter Oscars contention list

Subodh Khanolkar's Marathi film Dashavatar has made history by becoming the first-ever Marathi movie to enter the Oscars contention list. The announcement was made on Sunday by Zee Studios , which is backing the film. In a social media post , they wrote: "Born of red soil. Carried by tradition. Now global." "Dashavatar is heading toward the Oscars!"

Industry reaction 'Dashavatar' marks a milestone for Marathi cinema The film's production house, Ocean Film Company, also expressed its excitement over this achievement. They said, "This is a milestone moment for us and for Marathi cinema." "Dashavatar, Ocean Film Company's debut film, entering the Oscars is a testament to the passion, belief and relentless effort of our entire team." "We are honored and grateful to see Marathi storytelling shine on a global platform." Out of over 2,000 global entries, around 150-200 movies are selected for the list, according to ETimes.

Director's statement Director Khanolkar confirmed 'Dashavatar's entry into Oscars contention Director Khanolkar also took to Instagram to confirm the news. He wrote, "I received an email stating that Dashavatar has been selected in the main competition of the Academy Awards (main open film category - contention list)." "It is the only Marathi film among the 150 films selected from thousands, and the first Marathi movie to be shown in the Academy Screening Room."

Film details 'Dashavatar' features an ensemble cast and production team Written and directed by Khanolkar, Dashavatar stars Dilip Prabhavalkar in the lead role. The film also features Mahesh Manjrekar, Bharat Jadhav, Siddharth Menon, Priyadarshini Indalkar, Vijay Kenkare, Sunil Tawade, Aarti Wadagbalkar, and Lokesh Mittal, among others. It is produced by Sujay Hande, Onkar Kate, Khanolkar, Ashok Hande, Aditya Joshi, Nitin Sahasrabudhe, Mrunal Sahasrabudhe, Sanjay Dubey, and Vinayak Joshi under Zee Studios, Ocean Film Company, Ocean Art House Production. It was released in theaters on September 12, 2025.