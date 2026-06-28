Dauberman writing 'Five Nights at Freddy's' 3 for Blumhouse
Entertainment
Blumhouse is bringing back the Five Nights at Freddy's franchise for a third movie, and this time horror pro Gary Dauberman (from It and Annabelle: Creation) is writing the script.
He's stepping in after Scott Cawthon handled the first two films, so fans can expect some fresh ideas.
Tammi likely to return, cast uncertain
The last film was a box office hit, earning $240 million worldwide, even though reviews were mixed.
Director Emma Tammi will probably return, but it's still up in the air if Josh Hutcherson, Elizabeth Lail, or Piper Rubio will be back as Mike, Vanessa, and Abby.
With Vanessa now possessed by the Marionette animatronic, there's plenty of room for new twists in the story.
More updates on casting and plot are expected soon!