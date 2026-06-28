Dauberman writing 'Five Nights at Freddy's' 3 for Blumhouse

Tammi likely to return, cast uncertain

The last film was a box office hit, earning $240 million worldwide, even though reviews were mixed.

Director Emma Tammi will probably return, but it's still up in the air if Josh Hutcherson, Elizabeth Lail, or Piper Rubio will be back as Mike, Vanessa, and Abby.

With Vanessa now possessed by the Marionette animatronic, there's plenty of room for new twists in the story.

More updates on casting and plot are expected soon!