Davakhar clarifies 'Gondhal' and 'Ramayana' submissions to 99th Academy Awards
There's been some confusion about two big Indian films for the upcoming 99th Academy Awards (ceremony in 2027).
Santosh Davakhar, director and writer of Gondhal, explained that his movie is India's official pick for Best International Feature Film at the 99th Academy Awards, while Ramayana was independently submitted for consideration in the visual effects category.
He added that both films highlight different strengths of Indian cinema and bring something unique to the table.
'Gondhal' folk drama, 'Ramayana' mythological epic
Gondhal leans into local folk culture and focuses on storytelling over flashy effects, with Ishita Deshmukh starring in a story set in rural Maharashtra.
Meanwhile, Ramayana is a big-budget mythological epic with Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi.
Davakhar hopes international attention will help more people appreciate how diverse and creative Indian movies really are.