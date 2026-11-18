There's been some confusion about two big Indian films for the upcoming 99th Academy Awards (ceremony in 2027).

Santosh Davakhar, director and writer of Gondhal, explained that his movie is India's official pick for Best International Feature Film at the 99th Academy Awards, while Ramayana was independently submitted for consideration in the visual effects category.

He added that both films highlight different strengths of Indian cinema and bring something unique to the table.