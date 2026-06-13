Beckham gets Walk of Fame star; Tom Cruise honors journey

Speech highlights

'A boy who believed in something bigger...'

Cruise said, "His is a Hollywood story. A boy who believed in something bigger than himself, had to work for every opportunity he received." "For all the records, achievements and recognition, the thing that has impressed me most is that success never changed who he is." "The same core values that got him here, are the ones he lives by today." "That's the impact we're celebrating today...Not just an extraordinary career, but a legacy that changed the trajectory of sport."