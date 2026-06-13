Beckham gets Walk of Fame star; Tom Cruise honors journey
What's the story
David Beckham received the 2,849th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday, marking another milestone in a career that has transcended football and made him a global cultural icon. Actor Tom Cruise, who is also a close friend of Beckham, attended the event and likened Beckham's journey to a "Hollywood story."
Speech highlights
'A boy who believed in something bigger...'
Cruise said, "His is a Hollywood story. A boy who believed in something bigger than himself, had to work for every opportunity he received." "For all the records, achievements and recognition, the thing that has impressed me most is that success never changed who he is." "The same core values that got him here, are the ones he lives by today." "That's the impact we're celebrating today...Not just an extraordinary career, but a legacy that changed the trajectory of sport."
Twitter Post
See Cruise's speech here
For those who missed the livestream, here’s Tom Cruise’s full speech from David Beckham’s Walk of Fame ceremony pic.twitter.com/siJS8V7vDY— Olivia (@Tomolivia24) June 12, 2026
Gratitude expressed
Beckham thanked his family and teammates
Beckham later took the stage to thank everyone who has supported him throughout his life and career. He specifically mentioned his family and teammates for their unwavering support. "Most of all," he continued, "I want to thank my incredible family, my parents and my sisters, who always supported my dreams." The ceremony was attended by Beckham's wife, Victoria Beckham, and their children Romeo Beckham, Cruz Beckham, and Harper Beckham.
Family dynamics
Brooklyn, Nicola absent from the ceremony
Victoria, who is a fashion designer, spoke at the event. She praised her husband's "vision," "determination," and "extraordinary amount of hard work." However, their eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, and his wife, actor Nicola Peltz, were absent from the ceremony. The couple has been estranged from Beckham and Victoria since Christmas 2024.