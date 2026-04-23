David Burke arrested, charged in death of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas
Entertainment
The Los Angeles County coroner confirmed 14-year-old Celeste Rivas died from multiple penetrating injuries. Her body was found in singer D4vd (David Burke)'s car last September.
Burke was arrested this April and now faces serious charges, including first-degree murder and lewd acts with a minor.
Burke pleads not guilty to charges
Burke is also accused of killing a witness (since Celeste was a witness in the lewd-and-lascivious investigation before) and "lying in wait."
He's pleaded not guilty, while his lawyers argue there hasn't been a grand jury indictment yet.
Celeste's parents thanked the community for their support and said they're hoping for justice.
The chief medical examiner said transparency matters.