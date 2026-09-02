David Byrne returns to Oscars race with 'Musk' song
What's the story
David Byrne, the frontman of Talking Heads, has penned an original song for Alex Gibney's upcoming documentary Musk on Elon Musk, reported Variety. The song, titled Let Me Sell You a Dream, is part of the 235-minute film and will be submitted for consideration in the Best Original Song category at the Academy Awards. This would mark Byrne's return to the Academy Awards after nearly four decades; he last won in 1988 for The Last Emperor's score.
Collaboration details
Byrne collaborated with composer Daniel Pemberton
Byrne wrote the song with composer Daniel Pemberton, who has previously worked on Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and The Trial of the Chicago 7.
Gibney expressed his excitement about Byrne's involvement, stating that he was a huge fan of his work.
"I sensed that he would find a musical way into what the film is trying to say. And he did," said Gibney.
Song inspiration
How Musk's quotes inspired the lyrics
Byrne revealed that the lyrics for Let Me Sell You a Dream were inspired by Musk's own quotes.
"I asked for good quotes from the Martian, and found more of them online. I'm sure he loves dropping these wild statements, and those became the lyrics," he said in a statement.
"All his own words. No editorializing. Straight from the man's mouth to mine."
Film release
'Musk' will hit theaters on October 16
The documentary Musk, which has been described as a "scathing" examination of the tech billionaire, will be released in US theaters on October 16 by Bleecker Street.
The film is expected to meet the eligibility criteria for the Best Original Song category at the Oscars due to its theatrical run.
It will have its world premiere out of competition at the 83rd Venice International Film Festival on September 8 before moving on to the Toronto International Film Festival.