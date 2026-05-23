'Great son...': David Dhawan gets emotional talking about Varun

Veteran filmmaker David Dhawan emotionally praised his son and actor Varun Dhawan during the trailer launch of their upcoming film, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai . Speaking to the media, Dhawan called Varun an exemplary son who has always taken care of him. He said , "He has been a great son first, I would say. He has always looked after me."

Father-son bond 'Everybody should have a son like that' Dhawan recalled, "And in the hospital also, he used to sleep there with me. When I was in the hospital. So, you know, what more do you want here?" He added that Varun has improved as an actor and said, "Actor toh he is improving, he has become what you want, he can give you that. Wo theek hai." "But as a father, if I tell you, I mean, everybody should have a son like that."

Film details About 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' The trailer of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai presents a colorful comedy-drama with romance, music, and family humor in Dhawan's signature style. The movie is the fourth collaboration between Dhawan and Varun. It also features Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde. The film's supporting cast includes Rajesh Kumar, Chunky Panday, Jimmy Shergill, Rakesh Bedi, Mouni Roy, and Ali Asgar.

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Film's music Music and dance will be key elements of the film The film also has high-energy musical and dance numbers, including a remix of the 1990s song Chunari Chunari. Tracks like WOW, Tera Ho Jaun, and Vyah Karwado Ji have already attracted attention online. The film will be released in theaters on June 5.

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