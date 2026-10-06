David Ellison nets $150 million from Warner Bros. Discovery acquisition

Ellison's fortune started with Oracle shares gifted by his dad, Larry Ellison (yes, the Oracle co-founder).

After a brief acting stint in Flyboys, he launched Skydance out of his passion for aviation.

Backed by family support, Skydance grew through deals with Paramount before landing this huge Warner Bros. Discovery win, even as the new company takes on $80 billion in debt and looks to save $6 billion along the way.