David Walliams denies being a 'predator' amid sexual harassment allegations
What's the story
Comedian and author David Walliams has denied allegations of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior. The accusations were made in a joint investigation by The Guardian and ITV News. They claimed that Walliams "groomed fans" as young as 15 and harassed women at work over several years. In response to these allegations, Walliams issued a statement through the BBC on Tuesday, saying he was "devastated" by the claims but also denying any wrongdoing.
Statement
'I realize I did not always take people's feelings...'
In his statement, Walliams admitted, "Looking back, I realize that at times I behaved thoughtlessly toward other people I had casual sexual relationships with."
"I realize I did not always take people's feelings properly into account. That is something I regret."
"And whilst a power imbalance is inevitable when one party is famous, abusing that power is something else entirely and it is something that I never did."
Denial
'I have not broken the law, but...'
Walliams further stated, "I am not a sexual predator. I have not broken the law, but I am devastated that some of the women I met 10 to 20 years ago have now expressed hurt or anger toward me."
The allegations against him include being "predatory" and "pushy," as well as repeatedly contacting young women through social media or modeling agencies.
Career impact
Walliams had applied for a court injunction
The allegations have also had a significant impact on Walliams's career.
HarperCollins, his publisher, has stopped publishing his works due to concerns about his behavior.
The company announced in September 2026 that it would no longer be publishing his back catalogue.
In addition to this, Walliams had reportedly applied for a court injunction at the London High Court to prevent ITN, the production company behind ITV News, and The Guardian from publishing stories about him containing these allegations.