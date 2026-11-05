Davidson confirms Hoult twins before 'How to Rob a Bank'
Entertainment
Nicholas Hoult and his wife Bryana Holly have welcomed twins to their growing family, as confirmed by Hoult's co-star Pete Davidson.
Davidson mentioned the twins arrived before filming How to Rob a Bank and called Hoult a "great dad" to all four of his kids.
Hoult shares family glimpses despite privacy
Hoult, 36, and Holly, 33, already have a son, Joaquin, seven, and another child born in 2022, though they keep most details private.
Despite busy schedules, Hoult shares sweet glimpses of family life, like cooking for his kids or cheering at basketball games with Joaquin, showing he really values those everyday moments together.