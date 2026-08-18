Davis accused in Tupac murder seeks 'Compton Street Legend' deal
Duane "Keefe D" Davis, accused of orchestrating Tupac Shakur's 1996 murder, is catching heat for trying to land a Hollywood movie deal based on his memoir, Compton Street Legend, even as he heads to trial today in Las Vegas.
While Davis promotes his story, his defense says past confessions were just fabricated for "fame and fortune."
If convicted, the 63-year-old could spend life in prison.
Prosecutors cite Davis's 'shot caller' quote
Prosecutors are leaning on Davis's own words from police interviews and his book, where he allegedly called himself the "shot caller" in Tupac's killing.
Filmmaker R.J. Bond worries that chasing profit might backfire for Davis in court.
Still, Davis's lawyer wants jurors to focus on the facts shown during the trial as this high-profile case finally goes before a jury after decades of questions about what really happened to Tupac.