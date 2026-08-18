Davis accused in Tupac murder seeks 'Compton Street Legend' deal

Duane "Keefe D" Davis, accused of orchestrating Tupac Shakur's 1996 murder, is catching heat for trying to land a Hollywood movie deal based on his memoir, Compton Street Legend, even as he heads to trial today in Las Vegas.

While Davis promotes his story, his defense says past confessions were just fabricated for "fame and fortune."

If convicted, the 63-year-old could spend life in prison.