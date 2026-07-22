Dawn Pictures's Bhaskaran says 'Parasakthi' grossed 85cr worldwide against 200cr
Dawn Pictures founder Aakash Bhaskaran shared that their big-budget political drama Parasakthi, starring Sivakarthikeyan and directed by Sudha Kongara, didn't manage to recover its costs.
Released in January during the Pongal window, the film made ₹85 crore worldwide, far below the ₹200 crore gross required to break even.
'Parasakthi' 10cr bookings, censor edits hurt
Even with a solo release and strong advance bookings over ₹10 crore, Parasakthi struggled thanks to censor board edits and debates about historical accuracy.
Bhaskaran admitted these controversies and high expectations made it impossible to hit profit targets or share profits with Sivakarthikeyan.
'Idli Kadai' earned 71cr globally
On a brighter note, their earlier family drama Idli Kadai (co-produced with Dhanush) did much better for them, earning ₹71 crore globally on a smaller budget, a reminder for the studio about balancing ambition with risk.