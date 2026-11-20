Dawson returns as Claire Temple in 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'
Rosario Dawson is officially back as Claire Temple in the extended cut of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, hitting theaters December 4.
Her scenes were left out of the original July release, but now fans get to see her share a scene with Tom Holland.
Dawson even teased it on Instagram with a still from her scene.
Cretton directs new 'Spider-Man' scenes
Claire Temple isn't just any character: she comes straight from Netflix favorites like Daredevil and Jessica Jones, making this a cool crossover for MCU fans.
The re-release adds fresh story moments directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, and you'll catch Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, and Jon Bernthal alongside Holland.
Fans are buzzing about how Claire fits into the bigger Marvel universe, and hoping to see more of her soon!