DC Comics brings limited 'Absolute Batman' set to SDCC
Entertainment
DC Comics is bringing a special treat to San Diego Comic-Con 2026, a limited-edition Absolute Batman box set, available only at booth 4544 from July 22-26.
For $100, fans get a shiny foil variant of Absolute Batman No. 1, which has already seen 10 reprints since its 2024 debut thanks to huge demand.
'Absolute Batman' merchandise and animated show
Along with the comic, the set packs a serialized Upper Deck trading card, a T-shirt featuring Bruce Wayne's new logo, and exclusive artwork by Nick Dragotta.
The series, created by Scott Snyder and Dragotta, has also inspired an upcoming animated show where Bruce Wayne is reimagined as a working-class hero fighting villains in a wild, dystopian Gotham with giant Bat-gear and mech-piloting Robins.