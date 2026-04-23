DC debuts 'Clayface' trailer with Cronenberg inspired body horror
Entertainment
DC just released the first trailer for Clayface, and it's definitely not your typical superhero flick.
The movie leans into creepy body horror vibes (inspired by David Cronenberg), showing off the Batman villain's wild transformation and signature club fist move.
Tom Rhys Harries stars as Clayface, with Naomi Ackie joining him, and the whole thing is directed by James Watkins with a script from Mike Flanagan.
'Clayface' opens October 23, 2026
Clayface is set to hit theaters on October 23, 2026, and aims for a fresh direction.
Expect plenty of suspense and some visuals kept under wraps for now; the mix of horror and hero action looks like it could be a real standout for fans looking for something different from DC.