DC Studios's 'Clayface' horror directed by Watkins starring Harries
DC Studios is shaking things up with Clayface, a new film that ditches the usual superhero formula for a dark, horror vibe.
Directed by James Watkins and starring Tom Rhys Harries as Matt Hagen, this movie tells the story of an actor facing terrifying transformations after he suffers severe facial disfigurement, all on a surprisingly modest $40 million budget.
Flanagan and Amini team on 'Clayface'
Instead of big-budget CGI, Clayface leans into practical effects and deeper character work to create real scares.
It's the result of a team-up between horror filmmaker Mike Flanagan and writer Hossein Amini, backed by DC's James Gunn and Peter Safran.
With this move, DC is testing out smaller, director-driven films, potentially opening the door for more creative risks in future superhero stories.