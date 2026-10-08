DC's 'Clayface' teaser previews horror film releasing October 23 2026
DC's upcoming film Clayface just dropped a new teaser, and it's definitely not your usual superhero movie. This one leans hard into horror, with body-morphing scares and a revenge-fueled story centered on the Batman villain Clayface.
Directed by James Watkins and from a screenplay by Mike Flanagan and Hossein Amini, the film is set to hit theaters October 23, 2026.
Teaser shows 'Clayface' almost devouring someone
With unsettling scenes (think Clayface almost devouring someone), this movie marks a bold shift for DC, taking risks with darker themes instead of sticking to the classic hero formula.
The cast includes Tom Rhys Harries, Naomi Ackie, David Dencik, Max Minghella, and Eddie Marsan.
If Clayface connects with fans, it could open up space for more creative and genre-blending superhero stories in the future.