De slams Bollywood for Khan's 'It's done, bro' protest remark

De also pointed out how Khan's offer of home-cooked food felt off-base and was mocked online instead of appreciated.

She didn't stop there. De mentioned stars like Kangana Ranaut, Hema Malini, and Anupam Kher, saying their comments about Generation Z showed just how out of touch Bollywood can be.

She noted that while these celebrities rely on Generation Z for box office success, their scripted posts and political alignment only push young people further away.