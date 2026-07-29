De slams Bollywood for Khan's 'It's done, bro' protest remark
Columnist Shobhaa De has called out Bollywood for its awkward and disconnected reaction to the Cockroach Janta Party-led protests.
She especially criticized Salman Khan's viral "It's done, bro" comment to Sonam Wangchuk during his hunger strike, calling it "cringe" and missing the youth-driven vibe of the movement.
De: Khan food mocked, stars out-of-touch
De also pointed out how Khan's offer of home-cooked food felt off-base and was mocked online instead of appreciated.
She didn't stop there. De mentioned stars like Kangana Ranaut, Hema Malini, and Anupam Kher, saying their comments about Generation Z showed just how out of touch Bollywood can be.
She noted that while these celebrities rely on Generation Z for box office success, their scripted posts and political alignment only push young people further away.