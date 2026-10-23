Ryan Gosling's band Dead Man's Bones is back!
What's the story
Hollywood actor Ryan Gosling and his bandmate Zach Shields are set to release new music on October 27. The duo, known as Dead Man's Bones, announced their comeback on Instagram after a hiatus of 17 years. Their first and only album was released in 2009 in collaboration with the Silverlake Conservatory Children's Choir.
Band's theme
Band sticks to its spooky theme
The duo is known for their spooky sound, with songs about ghosts and monsters.
Their upcoming release seems to stick to this theme, as the announcement video features a haunting voice reciting a poem about ghosts and shadows.
A young girl's voice, presumably one of Gosling's daughters, announces the release date.
Partner's support
Eva Mendes hinted at band's return
Gosling's partner, actor Eva Mendes, had hinted at the band's return through social media posts.
She wrote on her Instagram page, "Trying to summon new music from Dead Man's Bones."
Following the announcement, she wrote, "He came through on his promise to me."
Despite the band's long hiatus, Gosling has showcased his singing talent in films like La La Land and Barbie.