'Deadpool' writer fears AI could end Hollywood Entertainment Feb 13, 2026

Rhett Reese, a writer of the Deadpool films, is sounding the alarm about AI in filmmaking.

After ByteDance launched Seedance 2.0—an AI tool that creates short movie clips from text and audio—Reese tweeted, "I hate to say it. It's likely over for us."

He thinks soon anyone could make a Hollywood-level movie just by sitting at a computer.