'Deadpool' writer fears AI could end Hollywood
Rhett Reese, a writer of the Deadpool films, is sounding the alarm about AI in filmmaking.
After ByteDance launched Seedance 2.0—an AI tool that creates short movie clips from text and audio—Reese tweeted, "I hate to say it. It's likely over for us."
He thinks soon anyone could make a Hollywood-level movie just by sitting at a computer.
What's Seedance 2.0?
Seedance 2.0 lets users create four to 15-second cinematic clips using prompts like text, images, and audio.
It includes a Director Mode that improves face consistency between shots and offers greater directorial-style control.
But it's already facing backlash from the Motion Picture Association for using copyrighted content (including The Lord of the Rings) without permission.
Reese's credits include 'Zombieland' and 'Deadpool'
Reese is best known for writing the Deadpool movies, plus Zombieland and more.
His work has earned him critical praise and a loyal fanbase—so his worries about AI aren't coming out of nowhere.