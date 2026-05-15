Rebel Wilson will face trial over 'The Deb' producers' allegations

Earlier this year, Wilson attempted to have the lawsuit filed by Ghost, Cameron, and Holden dismissed. However, the court ruled in favor of the producers and allowed their case to proceed. Wilson subsequently appealed this ruling but was again met with an unfavorable outcome. Now, she is required to prove that her allegations were not malicious falsehoods.

Legal stance

Producers' legal representative has stated this

Camille Vasquez, the legal representative for the producers, stated that Wilson had numerous chances to retract her allegations and apologize but failed to do so. She told Page Six, "[Wilson] has had ample time and countless opportunities to retract her appalling allegations and issue an apology." "Instead, she hoped California's free-speech protections would shield her from accountability." "This case is now heading to trial, and we look forward to seeing her in court."