Rebel Wilson will face trial over 'The Deb' producers' allegations
What's the story
A court has ruled that actor Rebel Wilson must defend her allegations against the producers of her film The Deb in a trial. This decision comes after Wilson claimed on social media that Amanda Ghost, the movie's co-producer, sexually assaulted Charlotte MacIness, star of The Deb. She also alleged that fellow executives Gregor Cameron and Vince Holden embezzled funds from the film's budget.
Legal proceedings
Wilson's attempts to dismiss the lawsuit have failed
Earlier this year, Wilson attempted to have the lawsuit filed by Ghost, Cameron, and Holden dismissed. However, the court ruled in favor of the producers and allowed their case to proceed. Wilson subsequently appealed this ruling but was again met with an unfavorable outcome. Now, she is required to prove that her allegations were not malicious falsehoods.
Legal stance
Producers' legal representative has stated this
Camille Vasquez, the legal representative for the producers, stated that Wilson had numerous chances to retract her allegations and apologize but failed to do so. She told Page Six, "[Wilson] has had ample time and countless opportunities to retract her appalling allegations and issue an apology." "Instead, she hoped California's free-speech protections would shield her from accountability." "This case is now heading to trial, and we look forward to seeing her in court."