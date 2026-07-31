Debate over beauty after 'Ramayana' trailer spotlights Pallavi's Sita
The new Ramayana trailer is out, and Sai Pallavi's take on Sita has everyone talking.
While many love her graceful, simple look, others feel she doesn't match the traditional image of Sita from old texts and past films.
The buzz has also brought up bigger questions about how we define beauty in mythological stories.
'Ramayana' trailer shows Sita wielding weapon
Supporters say Pallavi brings real warmth and elegance to the role, focusing less on looks and more on capturing Sita's spirit.
Critics argue she doesn't fit the "epitome of beauty" described in scriptures.
A viral post even compared her to Rakul Preet Singh's Surpanakha, but fans pushed back, saying it misses the point of each character.
The trailer also surprises with scenes like Sita wielding a weapon, hinting at a more layered character this time around.
Ramayana: Part I stars Ranbir Kapoor as Ram, Yash as Raavan, and drops this Diwali.