Atlee not approached for 'Don 3'; hunt for lead continues

Recent rumors about the casting and direction of Don 3 have been put to rest by insiders. On Saturday, reports suggested that director Atlee was being considered for the franchise , reportedly as a condition for Shah Rukh Khan 's involvement. However, a source close to the project has exclusively told India Today that these claims are "completely untrue." The insider said, "Atlee has never been approached for the film and has nothing to do with the franchise."

Production update 'Don 3' team focusing on script development The insider also clarified that the production team is currently focused on finalizing the script before any casting decisions are made. Farhan Akhtar, who directed previous films in the Don franchise, remains attached to the project along with his creative team. They are engaged in script development before any casting process can begin.

Lead speculation Hrithik Roshan to star in 'Don 3'? Actor Hrithik Roshan's name was also linked to the lead role after Ranveer Singh reportedly stepped away from the film. However, a source close to the project dismissed these claims, stating, "Hrithik was never in talks for Don 3 and hasn't even had a meeting with the team." This clarification came amid growing curiosity about who would succeed previous leads Amitabh Bachchan and Khan.

Franchise future 'Don 3' team regrouping after Singh's exit Following reports of Singh's exit, speculation has been rife about the future direction of the iconic franchise. The source emphasized that his departure has led the team to regroup and reassess the project's creative direction. "At the moment, everyone is in a festive mood, and things will only start rolling next year." "The script needs to be altered to suit a new hero. While Hrithik could be a great choice, all the chatter is untrue as of now."

