Deepak Tijori rubbishes reports of Rahul Roy's ill health

Bollywood actor Deepak Tijori has dismissed recent concerns about the physical and mental health of his Aashiqui co-star and friend, Rahul Roy . Tijori said he is in regular touch with Roy (60) and insisted that reports suggesting he's struggling are far from the truth. "I am in touch with Roy regularly. Roy is still my brother, my friend. He is absolutely safe, absolutely fine," Tijori told IANS.

Disappointment over rumors Tijori disappointed over rumors about Roy Tijori expressed disappointment over unverified reports and rumors about Roy's health. He said, "People make news for no reason. And there are no such things that have been written about him." "By the way, many things have been written about me that are not true. So this is part and parcel. This is a problem of our trade. We can't do anything about it."

Health concerns Roy suffered brain stroke in 2020 Roy, who gained fame with Mahesh Bhatt's 1990 romantic drama Aashiqui, has often been in the news due to his health issues. In 2020, he suffered a brain stroke while shooting for LAC - Live The Battle in Kargil. He underwent extensive treatment and rehabilitation before gradually returning to public life. Last month, he was subjected to trolling on social media after some of his public appearances and videos went viral online.

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Actor's statement Roy responded to trolls earlier Roy had then strongly responded to trolls who mocked him over his music video appearances. He wrote on social media, "I do my work with honesty and modesty. I have some legal matters to pay for, and these are not from today, they are from before the brain stroke happened." "If you mock my simplicity or make fun of my struggles, it says less about me and more about you," he added.

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