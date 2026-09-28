Deepika Padukone working on motherhood initiative inspired by her journey?
What's the story
Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone, who recently welcomed her second daughter with her husband Ranveer Singh, is working on a new initiative focused on early motherhood. News18 Showsha reported that the project is inspired by her own journey as a mother of two. Here's everything to know.
Partnership details
Padukone collaborating with Savika Patni on this project
Padukone is reportedly collaborating with Savika Patni, a management professional with experience in the US and India.
Patni's expertise lies in healthcare and consumer businesses, along with a recent focus on women's health and mum-and-baby health.
The duo aims to create an initiative that emphasizes the early years of motherhood.
Career focus
Meanwhile, on the work front
Padukone has been expertly balancing her career and motherhood.
She shared photos from her maternity shoot with Singh and their first daughter Dua in September, just days before their second child was born.
The actor will be seen next in Siddharth Anand's King alongside Shah Rukh Khan and in Atlee's Raaka, starring Allu Arjun.