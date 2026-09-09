Deepika Padukone's lace ensemble for maternity shoot costs whopping ₹48,600!

The Kianna Set by Deme by Gabriella featured intricate lace and cutwork.

The top had a front cut-out, opening at the waist and extending downwards to create a dramatic silhouette. It was paired with matching floral lace pants.

On the official website, it is described as "perfect for statement-making moments, from festive occasions to elevated evening looks."

Padukone styled her hair in open beach waves and opted not to wear any jewelry for the shoot.