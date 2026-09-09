Deepika Padukone's lace ensemble for maternity shoot costs whopping ₹48,600!
What's the story
Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh recently shared a series of heartwarming photos from their maternity shoot on Instagram. The post was shared on Tuesday, coinciding with their daughter Dua's birthday. In the images, Padukone can be seen flaunting her baby bump in a stunning white lace ensemble by Deme by Gabriella, which costs ₹48,643, revealed NDTV.
Outfit details
More about Padukone's outfit
The Kianna Set by Deme by Gabriella featured intricate lace and cutwork.
The top had a front cut-out, opening at the waist and extending downwards to create a dramatic silhouette. It was paired with matching floral lace pants.
On the official website, it is described as "perfect for statement-making moments, from festive occasions to elevated evening looks."
Padukone styled her hair in open beach waves and opted not to wear any jewelry for the shoot.
Family ensemble
'Baby Dua and our hearts are getting bigger!'
Singh matched his wife's look with a white shirt and pants.
Their daughter Dua was the star of the shoot, looking adorable in a shirt and trousers with two ponytails tied with ribbons.
The family posed together, with Singh touching Padukone's baby bump in one of the pictures.
The caption read, "Baby Dua and our hearts are getting bigger! Thank you for your blessings."
Parenthood journey
'I went through a lot in the eight, nine months...'
Padukone and Singh announced their second pregnancy earlier this year with a photo of Dua holding a positive pregnancy test.
The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, welcomed their first child in September 2024.
In an interview after her first pregnancy, Padukone said, "I went through a lot in the eight, nine months of being pregnant."
"I feel strongly about how new mothers need to be supported when they return to work. That's something I want to focus on."
Career updates
What's next for the actors?
Padukone is currently busy with her upcoming film King, which also stars Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, Anil Kapoor, Abhay Verma, and Abhishek Bachchan.
She is also working on the pan-India Telugu film Raaka.
Meanwhile, Singh will be seen in the post-apocalyptic survival thriller Pralay.