Deepika Padukone skips Paris Fashion Week amid Israel-Iran conflict
Entertainment
Deepika Padukone won't be at the Louis Vuitton fall/winter show in Paris this March. She had to cancel after her flight was canceled and, with the Israel-Iran conflict heating up, it just didn't feel like the right moment to travel.
As a source put it, "Deepika was initially confirmed to attend. She had zeroed in on her outfits and begun fittings for the appearance."
Deepika's flight was canceled amid the ongoing conflict
Besides her flight being canceled along with many others recently, Deepika decided it was safer to stay put given how quickly things are escalating across West Asia.
Louis Vuitton respected her choice, and her team hasn't commented further.
Deepika's missed Paris Fashion Week before, too
Deepika's been a Louis Vuitton ambassador since 2022 and had zeroed in on her outfits and had begun fittings.