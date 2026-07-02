Def Jam Recordings India remixes 'Kalyani' featuring Ghoshal and Iyappan

'Kalyani' hit No. 17 on Spotify India

The original Kalyani was already a chart-topper: No. 17 on Spotify India and even trending globally. Ghoshal said the song has "the sincerity of its emotion," and she was excited to give it a new perspective.

The creators wanted to keep its heart intact while reaching more listeners, and KDS and FIFTY4 praised how Ghoshal bridges cultures and generations through her music.