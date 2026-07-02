Def Jam Recordings India remixes 'Kalyani' featuring Ghoshal and Iyappan
Entertainment
The viral Malayalam song Kalyani just got a Hindi remix, thanks to Def Jam Recordings India.
Shreya Ghoshal brings her signature soulful vocals to the track, making it more accessible while keeping the original vibe alive.
The release also comes with a fresh music video starring Malayalam actor Saniya Iyappan.
'Kalyani' hit No. 17 on Spotify India
The original Kalyani was already a chart-topper: No. 17 on Spotify India and even trending globally. Ghoshal said the song has "the sincerity of its emotion," and she was excited to give it a new perspective.
The creators wanted to keep its heart intact while reaching more listeners, and KDS and FIFTY4 praised how Ghoshal bridges cultures and generations through her music.