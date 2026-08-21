Def Leppard guitarist Campbell announces Hodgkin lymphoma has returned
Entertainment
Vivian Campbell, guitarist for Def Leppard, has announced that his Hodgkin lymphoma, a type of cancer he's fought since 2013, has come back.
After a difficult 2025 — including a donor transplant in January 2025 that didn't work out — he's now undergoing more treatment and will have to do another transplant within a few years with another donor.
Campbell still performing with Def Leppard
Even with these health challenges, Campbell is still performing with the band.
He says playing music keeps him going and encourages others facing cancer to "keep moving forward" and not let fear take over.
Def Leppard is set to play shows in Florida and Latin America soon, with Campbell remaining a key part of the lineup.