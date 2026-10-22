Defense says police failed to identify gun in Shroff shooting
Entertainment
There has been a twist in the Tiger Shroff firing case from October 18.
The defense is now challenging the police, saying they have not even figured out what kind of gun was used in the Juhu shooting that left Shroff unhurt.
Defense lawyer Sachin Patil called out investigators for not identifying the weapon, arguing this weakens their case.
Four suspects remanded in Shroff case
Four people (Kunal Singh, Sumit Sorolia, Radha Verma, and Babita Rao) were arrested on October 20 and brought to Mumbai.
The court has kept them in police custody until October 26 so investigators can dig deeper into possible conspiracy links and how the weapon was supplied.
Prosecutors believe these four played key roles, but for now, everyone is waiting to see if more evidence turns up.