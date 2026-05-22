Dehradun to host 1st Ruskin Bond Literary Festival May 24
Dehradun is gearing up for its first Ruskin Bond Literary Festival on May 24, following the beloved author's 92nd birthday.
The event at Lekhan Gaon will celebrate Bond's writing with storytelling, art, and a nod to local culture.
Former Union minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will be there as chief guest.
'Mastery' preview alongside children's contest
Expect a preview of Mastery, a documentary about Bond's life, plus poetry from Priya Malik and a panel on creating characters with Saksham Garg and Eric Chopra.
There's also a children's story-writing contest: young participants get to meet Ruskin Bond himself!
Siddharth Bond hopes festival becomes annual
The festival will showcase Uttarakhand's folk music by Meena Rana, Pahari food, and handicrafts.
Siddharth Bond, Ruskin's grandson, hopes this becomes an annual celebration where literature and the arts are celebrated annually.