Dehradun to host 1st Ruskin Bond Literary Festival May 24 Entertainment May 22, 2026

Dehradun is gearing up for its first Ruskin Bond Literary Festival on May 24, following the beloved author's 92nd birthday.

The event at Lekhan Gaon will celebrate Bond's writing with storytelling, art, and a nod to local culture.

Former Union minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will be there as chief guest.