Del Toro joins Stiller in Apple TV 'Protective Custody' comedy

This marks Del Toro's first time leading a comedy series and reunites him with Stiller after their work on Escape at Dannemora (where Stiller directed).

Details about Del Toro's character are still secret.

The series is created by Mike Judge (of Silicon Valley fame), Steve Hely, and Dave King, with Judge also directing.

If you're into sharp comedies and big names, this one's worth keeping an eye on.