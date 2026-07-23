Del Toro joins Stiller in Apple TV 'Protective Custody' comedy
Entertainment
Benicio Del Toro is joining Ben Stiller in a new Apple TV comedy series called Protective Custody.
The show centers on Stiller as a disgraced financier accused of major fraud, who ends up in protective custody and has to deal with prison life while trying to fix his reputation before trial.
Del Toro's 1st leading comedy series
This marks Del Toro's first time leading a comedy series and reunites him with Stiller after their work on Escape at Dannemora (where Stiller directed).
Details about Del Toro's character are still secret.
The series is created by Mike Judge (of Silicon Valley fame), Steve Hely, and Dave King, with Judge also directing.
If you're into sharp comedies and big names, this one's worth keeping an eye on.