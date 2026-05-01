Why 'Patriot's non-Malayalam versions will be delayed
What's the story
The non-Malayalam versions of the much-anticipated film Patriot are likely to be released a week later than the Malayalam version due to delays in obtaining censorship clearance. This was revealed by actor Mammootty during an Instagram Live session with his co-stars Mohanlal and Kunchacko Boban on Thursday. The film, directed by Mahesh Narayanan, was released in theaters on Friday, May 1.
Language versions
'This film is made for Malayalis...'
Patriot is set to be released in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil. The film's producer, Anto Joseph Productions, had earlier announced plans for these additional language versions. Mammootty emphasized, "This film is made for Malayalis. While we hope it may eventually find an audience outside Kerala, the primary goal was to cater to the people of Kerala." "This is not a pan-India film... Patriot will be a game-changer...Hopefully, open the doors for more big-budget films in Malayalam cinema."
Film synopsis
Story of 'Patriot'
Patriot tells the story of a retired JAG officer, played by Mammootty, who is falsely accused of espionage. As he tries to clear his name, he gets embroiled in a secret mission related to national security. Mohanlal plays an experienced armed forces officer who aids him. The film also stars Fahadh Faasil and Nayanthara in pivotal roles.