Why 'Patriot's non-Malayalam versions will be delayed

Language versions

'This film is made for Malayalis...'

Patriot is set to be released in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil. The film's producer, Anto Joseph Productions, had earlier announced plans for these additional language versions. Mammootty emphasized, "This film is made for Malayalis. While we hope it may eventually find an audience outside Kerala, the primary goal was to cater to the people of Kerala." "This is not a pan-India film... Patriot will be a game-changer...Hopefully, open the doors for more big-budget films in Malayalam cinema."