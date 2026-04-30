Nayanthara shares 'Patriot' poster ahead of release: 'It's a takeover'

Actor Nayanthara has shared a new poster for her upcoming film Patriot , raising anticipation for its release. The movie marks the reunion of Malayalam cinema icons Mohanlal and Mammootty after 17 years. Directed by Mahesh Narayanan, Patriot is set against a national security backdrop and is described as a high-stakes action drama with political undertones.

Poster details 'The Wait Ends & The Storm Begins' Nayanthara took to Instagram to share the poster for Patriot, writing, "PATRIOT. The Wait Ends & The Storm Begins Tomorrow isn't just a release...it's a takeover." In the poster, she is seen in a powerful yet understated look. Dressed in an earthy-toned saree with subtle stripes and her hair tied back in a bun, her minimal makeup and small bindi add to the grounded appeal of her character.

Film overview What to expect from 'Patriot' Patriot follows the story of a retired JAG officer, played by Mammootty, who is falsely accused of espionage. As he attempts to prove his innocence, he gets drawn into a covert mission tied to national security. Mohanlal appears as a seasoned armed forces operative who joins him. The film also features Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara, and Revathy in key roles.

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