Nayanthara shares 'Patriot' poster ahead of release: 'It's a takeover'
What's the story
Actor Nayanthara has shared a new poster for her upcoming film Patriot, raising anticipation for its release. The movie marks the reunion of Malayalam cinema icons Mohanlal and Mammootty after 17 years. Directed by Mahesh Narayanan, Patriot is set against a national security backdrop and is described as a high-stakes action drama with political undertones.
Poster details
'The Wait Ends & The Storm Begins'
Nayanthara took to Instagram to share the poster for Patriot, writing, "PATRIOT. The Wait Ends & The Storm Begins Tomorrow isn't just a release...it's a takeover." In the poster, she is seen in a powerful yet understated look. Dressed in an earthy-toned saree with subtle stripes and her hair tied back in a bun, her minimal makeup and small bindi add to the grounded appeal of her character.
Film overview
What to expect from 'Patriot'
Patriot follows the story of a retired JAG officer, played by Mammootty, who is falsely accused of espionage. As he attempts to prove his innocence, he gets drawn into a covert mission tied to national security. Mohanlal appears as a seasoned armed forces operative who joins him. The film also features Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara, and Revathy in key roles.
Reunion significance
Mohanlal-Mammootty reunite after 17 years
The last time the two megastars appeared together in a full-length film was Twenty 20 (2008). Mohanlal later made a cameo in Mammootty's Kadal Kadannu Oru Maathukutty (2013), but Patriot marks their full-fledged reunion after more than a decade. The film is set to hit theaters on Friday, May 1, 2026.