Mohanlal-Mammootty's 'Patriot' predicted to open big; ₹25cr global haul expected
What's the story
The much-anticipated Malayalam film, Patriot, is set to release this weekend and has already made a significant impact with its advance bookings. As of Wednesday night, per Pinkvilla, the spy thriller has reportedly grossed an impressive ₹10cr at the worldwide box office in pre-sales alone. The film stars Mammootty and Mohanlal in lead roles.
Box office expectations
'Patriot' set for massive opening weekend
The film's advance sales are expected to double by release day, with an anticipated opening of ₹25cr at the worldwide box office. This would make it the second-best opening for a Malayalam film, only behind L2 Empuraan. In Kerala alone, the movie has reportedly recorded advances of nearly ₹3.5cr with over 200K tickets sold.
Film's potential
More about 'Patriot'
Directed by Mahesh Narayanan, Patriot is being hailed as the biggest film of Malayalam cinema this year in terms of scale and star cast. The film is expected to compete with top grossers like Lokah Chapter One: Chandra, L2: Empuraan, Thudarum, Vaazha 2, and Manjummel Boys. It also stars Kunchacko Boban, Fahadh Faasil, Nayanthara, Revathy, Darshana, and Indrans, among others.