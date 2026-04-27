Not pan-Indian, 'Patriot' is 'made for Malayalis,' clarifies Mammootty

Mammootty , the superstar of Malayalam cinema, recently clarified that his upcoming movie Patriot is not a "pan-India" film. Speaking at a recent press meet in Kochi, he said the film was primarily made for Malayalis. The espionage thriller also stars Mohanlal , Revathy, Nayanthara , and Fahadh Faasil and has been directed by Mahesh Narayanan.

Film's vision 'Patriot' to set new standard for big-budget Malayalam films: Mammootty Mammootty said, "This film is made for Malayalis. While we hope it may eventually find an audience outside Kerala, the primary goal was to cater to the people of Kerala...This is not a pan-India film." He added that Patriot will be "a game-changer" and "set a new standard" for big-budget films in Malayalam cinema. The story revolves around a retired JAG officer who is wrongfully framed for espionage and embarks on a covert mission to clear his name.

Action-packed scenes On action sequences with Mohanlal The trailer of Patriot showcases intense fight sequences between Mammootty and Mohanlal. When asked about these scenes, Mammootty said they were not included just for spectacle but had a deeper reason. He said, "These fights are not included just for spectacle. There's a deeper reason behind them, which will become clear once the audience sees the film." The film marks the reunion of Mammootty and Mohanlal after 13 years since Kadal Kadannu Oru Maathukutty (2013).

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