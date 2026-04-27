Not pan-Indian, 'Patriot' is 'made for Malayalis,' clarifies Mammootty
What's the story
Mammootty, the superstar of Malayalam cinema, recently clarified that his upcoming movie Patriot is not a "pan-India" film. Speaking at a recent press meet in Kochi, he said the film was primarily made for Malayalis. The espionage thriller also stars Mohanlal, Revathy, Nayanthara, and Fahadh Faasil and has been directed by Mahesh Narayanan.
Film's vision
'Patriot' to set new standard for big-budget Malayalam films: Mammootty
Mammootty said, "This film is made for Malayalis. While we hope it may eventually find an audience outside Kerala, the primary goal was to cater to the people of Kerala...This is not a pan-India film." He added that Patriot will be "a game-changer" and "set a new standard" for big-budget films in Malayalam cinema. The story revolves around a retired JAG officer who is wrongfully framed for espionage and embarks on a covert mission to clear his name.
Action-packed scenes
On action sequences with Mohanlal
The trailer of Patriot showcases intense fight sequences between Mammootty and Mohanlal. When asked about these scenes, Mammootty said they were not included just for spectacle but had a deeper reason. He said, "These fights are not included just for spectacle. There's a deeper reason behind them, which will become clear once the audience sees the film." The film marks the reunion of Mammootty and Mohanlal after 13 years since Kadal Kadannu Oru Maathukutty (2013).
Film's market
What are pan-India films?
In recent years, there has been a surge in the popularity of pan-India films in India. These are movies that are marketed and released in multiple languages across the country, including Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, and Malayalam. The trend gained traction after Baahubali's success in 2015. Some other examples of pan-India films include Adipurush, Liger, and KGF. However, not all these releases were successful at the box office.