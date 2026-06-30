Delevingne details overdose and recovery on 'The Louis Theroux Podcast'

Delevingne entered rehab and joined 12-step

That low point pushed Cara to get help. She went to rehab, started a 12-step program, and leaned on longtime partner Minke for support.

She has been sober since 2022, and she's found new confidence and reconnected with music.

While she admits sobriety is tough every day, she says it's "worth every second."

As she put it, she was ashamed of herself for so long.