Delevingne details overdose and recovery on 'The Louis Theroux Podcast'
Entertainment
Cara Delevingne just got real about her struggles with addiction and her path to recovery on The Louis Theroux Podcast.
She talked about overdosing after unknowingly taking cocaine that she thought was laced with opioids.
This happened after viral paparazzi photos showed her looking unwell post-Burning Man 2022, making her feel deeply ashamed and hurting her career.
Delevingne entered rehab and joined 12-step
That low point pushed Cara to get help. She went to rehab, started a 12-step program, and leaned on longtime partner Minke for support.
She has been sober since 2022, and she's found new confidence and reconnected with music.
While she admits sobriety is tough every day, she says it's "worth every second."
As she put it, she was ashamed of herself for so long.